Rider in Cainta road rage incident surrenders

A motorcycle rider involved in a road rage incident in Cainta, Rizal surrendered to Mayor Keith Nieto on Tuesday morning, March 24.
“The rider who hit the cyclist came to my office this morning to surrender,” Nieto said in a social media post.
“I called our chief of police to take him into custody and file a case against him. I also brought in a lawyer from the Public Attorney’s Office to ensure the process is legal,” the mayor added.
The cyclist, who sustained severe injuries during the incident, was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later released after receiving treatment.
“Whatever the reason was, and whether they had a heated argument, I really don’t know. But the cyclist was left here, so we rushed him to the hospital and paid for his medical bills. He’s already out now,” Nieto said.
A dashboard camera from another motorist captured the cyclist and the motorcycle rider arguing along Bonifacio Avenue on Sunday morning.
Prior to the incident, both men were seen staring at each other before the motorcycle rider swerved and deliberately sideswiped the cyclist.
The cyclist lost his balance and fell into the opposite lane, where he was then hit by an oncoming tricycle.