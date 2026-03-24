Rider in Cainta road rage incident surrenders

A motorcycle rider involved in a road rage incident in Cainta, Rizal surrendered to Mayor Keith Nieto on Tuesday morning, March 24.

“The rider who hit the cyclist came to my office this morning to surrender,” Nieto said in a social media post.

“I called our chief of police to take him into custody and file a case against him. I also brought in a lawyer from the Public Attorney’s Office to ensure the process is legal,” the mayor added.

The cyclist, who sustained severe injuries during the incident, was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later released after receiving treatment.