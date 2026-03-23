Alleged bicycle thief gets mauled by bystanders

The icident occurred in front of a residence at the corner of Santa Maria and Peñalosa streets in Barangay 81.

According to a police report, the victim, 43-year-old vendor Felipe Coronado Dantes, witnessed Sarapin taking his bicycle, which was parked outside his home.

As Sarapin attempted to flee on the bike, Dantes gave chase and alerted neighbors and bystanders. Residents cornered the suspect and mauled him before authorities arrived, leaving Sarapin with multiple injuries.

Officers took Sarapin into custody and transported him to the local station. He remains detained while facing theft charges under Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code.

The case has been referred to the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.