“I personally think that the price of rice will increase around August this year. Pork prices will not increase yet because there are still plenty of stocks of imported products in cold storage,” Laurel said during the first public hearing of the Senate Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy, or PROTECT Committee, established to tackle government response in the Middle East crisis.

If pork imports remain uninterrupted for months ahead, only the exchange rate and freight will be factors in the price increase, Laurel added.

Data from the DA showed that retail prices of basic commodities such as well-milled rice and medium eggs remained steady at P45 per kilo and P8 each, respectively, from 16 February (pre-conflict) until 21 March.

Pork ham and scorpio cabbage also remain stable at P350 and P80, respectively, while retail prices of local pork belly and chicken fell by P10, or from P370 and P200 to P360 and P190, respectively.

During the same period, tomato prices also fell from P80 to P60, while eggplant prices jumped from P80 to P100.

Meanwhile, local carrots saw the highest price increase, rising from P100 to P160.

DA Assistant Secretary U-Nichols Manalo said that when the situation hits the

“worst-case scenario,” or when the average Dubao crude oil reaches $200 per barrel, local pork belly could jack up to P588.10 per kilo, while chicken prices could jump to P324 per kilo.

As for corn, the second-most-important crop in the country, supply could decrease to 156,636 metric tons from the projected 3.3 million metric tons when the average Dubai crude oil price reaches $200 per barrel.

The threat of subsequent oil price surges will further hit farmers, who are already grappling with the soaring prices, adversely affecting their crops and market supply.