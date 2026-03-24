PNP ready to back PBBM-ordered crisis committee

“The serious challenge we are facing as a result of the Middle East tensions calls for unity and compassion. Your PNP is always ready to extend any form of assistance it can provide in the spirit of malasakit and bayanihan,” Nartatez said.

“We are ready to provide support in case our services are tapped by the crisis committee. Our resources and assets are ready to be deployed once the need arises,” he added.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. ordered the creation of a crisis committee to address the impact of rising fuel prices resulting from the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The tensions in the Middle East have caused sharp increases in fuel costs, with diesel projected to rise by ₱16–₱18 per liter and gasoline by ₱9–₱11 per liter, potentially pushing diesel above ₱120 per liter at some gas stations.

The government has already started providing cash aid to affected groups, including tricycle drivers. Meanwhile, transport organizations have staged strikes to demand government intervention over the rising prices.

Nartatez underscored that it is not the first time the PNP has extended assistance in times of crisis, citing the role of the police during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the organization played a critical role in enforcing quarantine protocols, distributing relief, and supporting public safety measures.

“Hindi na bago sa atin ang pagtulong tuwing may krisis na kinakaharap ang ating bansa, mapa-sakuna man ‘yan, kalamidad, o iba pang banta sa kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan. As frontliners, the men and women of the PNP are always on alert for challenging times similar to what the country is facing right now,” he said.

“The PNP’s commitment remains unwavering. We will support the crisis committee in any way necessary to protect the welfare of our citizens,” he concluded.