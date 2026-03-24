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TENNIS

Perpetual rules NCAA soft tennis

Perpetual rules NCAA soft tennis
PHOTO courtesy of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA - Las Piñas﻿/FB
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University of Perpetual System Dalta asserted its might to defend its titles in the soft tennis competition of Season 101 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The Nuguit brothers — Sherwin, Potpot and Samuel — made their presence felt as they defeated College of Saint Benilde in the finals, 3-0, to keep the crown in their Las Piñas campus.

Perpetual rules NCAA soft tennis
Perpetual survives Mapua

On the other hand, the Junior Altas ruled the double round eliminations to be crowned as high school division champions while Saint Benilde retained its title following a 2-1 win over Perpetual in the women’s division.

Gibson Nochefranca of Perpetual emerged as Most Valuable Player in the juniors’ division while Vanzidrick Rosalinda of San Beda University was named Freshman and Rookie of the Year.

In the men’s division, Samuel Nuguit and Sherwin Nuguit were crowned as Freshman and Rookie of the Year while Sammy Nuguit was named as Coach of the Year.

NCAA Season 101 soft tennis
University of Perpetual System Dalta
Nuguit brothers

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