Perpetual survives Mapua

Cyrille Almeniana fired a career-high 28 points to lead University of Perpetual Help System Dalta to a 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-6 win over Mapua University in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

The Lady Altas finished the elimination round on top of Group A with an 11-2 win-loss record and armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Jemalyn Menor and Camille Bustamante contributed double digits 14 and 13 points, respectively, as Perpetual will now await the play-in winner between play-in winner between Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

A Final Four return for the Lady Altas is at stake should they emerge victorious in the quarterfinals.

Alex Liebres and Raissa Ricablanca led Mapua with 18 points each as they hold a 5-7 record in Group A.

In the men’s division, the Altas escaped the Cardinals 20-25, 14-25, 25-14, 25-16, 15-4 as they fortified their spot in Group A.

John Castil led Perpetual with 17 points as they held a 10-3 card while Marc Tangon had 13 points, and Zain Mohammad scored 10 points.