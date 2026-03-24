PDEA destroys P4.56B worth of illegal drugs in Cavite, vows transparency

The event was witnessed by Secretary Jonvic C. Remulla of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) as the Guest of Honor and Speaker, along with key representatives from other law enforcement agencies, the Department of Justice (DOJ), non-government organizations (NGOs), media partners, and local barangay officials, reinforcing the government's commitment to transparency and public accountability.

A total of 1,136.5521 kilograms of solid illegal drugs and 657.1300 milliliters of liquid illegal drugs were destroyed through thermal decomposition, or thermolysis. Among those destroyed were 555.2393 kilograms of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, or Shabu; 442.9399 kilograms of Marijuana; 1.6651 kilograms of MDMA, or Ecstasy; 117.3860 kilograms of Cocaine; 15.8149 kilograms of Ephedrine; and 0.5070 kilogram of Ketamine. Also included were liquid substances such as Amphetamine, Liquid Meth, Marijuana, Toluene, and assorted surrendered expired medicines.

These dangerous drugs were seized from various anti-drug operations conducted by PDEA together with other law enforcement agencies, as well as those turned over following court orders for destruction. Their disposal comes after the successful prosecution and resolution of the cases in which these substances were presented as evidence.

Among the dangerous drugs destroyed were over 43,000 grams of marijuana (kush) and more than 102,000 grams of cocaine, which were found floating along the shorelines of coastal areas in Palawan between late last year and early this year.

"PDEA remains committed to fostering partnerships and collaboration with coastal communities to prevent maritime drug smuggling, and lauds their integrity in promptly surrendering any recovered floating drugs," PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said. Under strict security protocols, the confiscated drugs were placed inside a high-capacity incinerator and will be completely destroyed beyond recovery within 24 hours.

"PDEA is relentless not only in seizing these substances but also in ensuring that once they are taken off the streets, they are permanently destroyed," Nerez said, adding that the quarterly destruction of seized drugs is conducted in full public view to eliminate any risk of recycling and to uphold public trust.

"Our processes are deliberately open and closely monitored because the Filipino people deserve nothing less than full transparency. This is in line with the Bagong Pilipinas vision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., where integrity, accountability, and decisive action define governance," the PDEA Chief stressed.

PDEA also commended the Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) for their prompt action in solving drug cases, which enabled the timely destruction of the evidence, as well as partner law enforcement agencies and communities for their unwavering support of the national anti-drug campaign.

Similar destruction activities are being conducted nationwide, as PDEA Regional Offices continue to carry out regular disposal of seized illegal drugs in their respective jurisdictions.