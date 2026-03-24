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PCU-D rips Lyceum anew

KINGSLEY Anaba supplies the offensive muscles to lift PCU-D to an 84-80 win over LPU-B in the PGFlex-UCAL basketball tournament on Monday.
KINGSLEY Anaba supplies the offensive muscles to lift PCU-D to an 84-80 win over LPU-B in the PGFlex-UCAL basketball tournament on Monday.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of UCAL
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Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D) rebounded remarkably from a stinging defeat last week by repeating over Lyceum of the Philippines University in the second round of the PGFlex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League Season 8 basketball tournament on Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Determined to redeem themselves after absorbing a 71-68 defeat to reigning titlist Olivarez College exactly a week ago, the Dolphins went to 6-foot-9 Nigerian Kingsley Anaba, who did not disappoint by tallying 26 points and 15 rebounds plus two assists.

KINGSLEY Anaba supplies the offensive muscles to lift PCU-D to an 84-80 win over LPU-B in the PGFlex-UCAL basketball tournament on Monday.
PCU-D stops Njiasse, Olivarez

Guard Nifio John Opone also dazzled as he finished with 18 points spiked by two triples while Angus Geronimo added 13 points.

Both PCU-D and Lyceum finished tied for third to fourth places with similar 6-5 marks in the second elims of their group but it was the former who took the No. 3 seeding due to the winner over the other rule.

PCU-D also beat Lyceum, 72-71, in the first round.

Meanwhile, early semifinalists Centro Escolar University (CEU) (9-1) and Olivarez College (8-2) dispute the top seeding on Thursday at the close of the second part of the elims.

The Pirates came into the game with soaring confidence after ending CEU’s nine-game winning run with a 79-76 victory last Thursday, but they slowly fell apart in the face of PCU-D’s impressive shooting and air-tight defense.

PCU-D basketball
PGFlex-UCL Season 8
Kingsley Anaba stats

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