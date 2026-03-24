PCU-D rips Lyceum anew

Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D) rebounded remarkably from a stinging defeat last week by repeating over Lyceum of the Philippines University in the second round of the PGFlex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League Season 8 basketball tournament on Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Determined to redeem themselves after absorbing a 71-68 defeat to reigning titlist Olivarez College exactly a week ago, the Dolphins went to 6-foot-9 Nigerian Kingsley Anaba, who did not disappoint by tallying 26 points and 15 rebounds plus two assists.
Guard Nifio John Opone also dazzled as he finished with 18 points spiked by two triples while Angus Geronimo added 13 points.
Both PCU-D and Lyceum finished tied for third to fourth places with similar 6-5 marks in the second elims of their group but it was the former who took the No. 3 seeding due to the winner over the other rule.
PCU-D also beat Lyceum, 72-71, in the first round.
Meanwhile, early semifinalists Centro Escolar University (CEU) (9-1) and Olivarez College (8-2) dispute the top seeding on Thursday at the close of the second part of the elims.
The Pirates came into the game with soaring confidence after ending CEU’s nine-game winning run with a 79-76 victory last Thursday, but they slowly fell apart in the face of PCU-D’s impressive shooting and air-tight defense.