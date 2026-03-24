PCU-D rips Lyceum anew

Guard Nifio John Opone also dazzled as he finished with 18 points spiked by two triples while Angus Geronimo added 13 points.

Both PCU-D and Lyceum finished tied for third to fourth places with similar 6-5 marks in the second elims of their group but it was the former who took the No. 3 seeding due to the winner over the other rule.

PCU-D also beat Lyceum, 72-71, in the first round.

Meanwhile, early semifinalists Centro Escolar University (CEU) (9-1) and Olivarez College (8-2) dispute the top seeding on Thursday at the close of the second part of the elims.

The Pirates came into the game with soaring confidence after ending CEU’s nine-game winning run with a 79-76 victory last Thursday, but they slowly fell apart in the face of PCU-D’s impressive shooting and air-tight defense.