PCG, BFAR send ships to shield Filipino fishermen from Chinese harassment

The joint PCG-BFAR deployment, according to Tarriela, ensured the safety and security of the Filipino fishermen while delivering vital support, including fuel subsidies, food packs, and ice, to extend their fishing operations and help offset rising fuel costs.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan also directed the deployment of the PCG Caravan for a Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) flight over the area. The flight documented six China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, 20 China Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels, and one People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) warship in the vicinity.

Tarriela said this operation marks a significant first: the PCG has documented a China Coast Guard vessel announcing via live radio broadcast its intention to conduct a clearing operation at the following coordinates:

Point A: 15°05'N, 118°10'E

Point B: 15°05'N, 118°25'E

Point C: 14°14'N, 118°25'E

Point D: 14°14'N, 118°10'E

He added that the PCG remains steadfast in its full support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s commitment to defend Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and maritime jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea. In line with the President’s vision, the PCG, according to the spokesman, will continue to uphold international law and protect the rights, safety, and livelihoods of Filipino fishermen from external threats and harassment.