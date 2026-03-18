Chinese ships harass Filipino fishers, challenge PCG aircraft — Tarriela

The PCG said it monitored at least 10 Chinese vessels in the area, including five CCG ships, three PLA-N warships, and two maritime militia vessels.

Tarriela added that buoys believed to have been deployed by China were also documented within and near Scarborough Shoal.

Filipino fishing boats were seen being shadowed and subjected to dangerous maneuvers by Chinese vessels in waters outside the shoal, a traditional fishing ground within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Among the vessels involved were CCG ships with bow numbers 21605, 3107, and 3103, along with a maritime militia vessel.

Tarriela said tensions escalated as Filipino fishermen moved closer to Bajo de Masinloc.

“At some point, when they got closer to Bajo de Masinloc at a distance of 7.8 nautical miles, the CCG deployed a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) to escort our Filipino fishermen,” he said.

While no water cannons were used, Tarriela described the encounters as dangerous.

“They were very close sa mga mangingisda. You can just imagine that these are wooden fishing boats and they have to deal with a 130-meter CCG vessel made of steel. It’s still dangerous,” he said.

In response, the PCG and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources deployed vessels to the area to ensure the safety of Filipino fishers and provide assistance.

Tarriela said BRP Cape San Agustin and BRP Cabra were dispatched by Wednesday afternoon.

He assured the continued presence of Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea despite rising fuel costs.

“Despite the oil price increase, we are not going to compromise our presence in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.