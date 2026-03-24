Patrol vessels sent for fishermen protection at WPS

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) deployed a joint fleet to Bajo de Masinloc on Tuesday to protect Filipino fishermen following reports of harassment by Chinese vessels, officials said.
Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela, a PCG spokesperson, said two coast guard ships and five fishery patrol vessels were sent to the area after more than 20 Filipino fishing boats were harassed by the China Coast Guard over the weekend.
The joint mission was designed to ensure the safety of the fishermen while delivering vital support, including fuel subsidies, food packs and ice to help them extend their operations and mitigate rising fuel costs.
PCG Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan also ordered a Maritime Domain Awareness flight over the shoal to monitor the situation. The aerial surveillance documented a significant Chinese presence, consisting of six China Coast Guard vessels, 20 maritime militia ships and one People’s Liberation Army Navy warship in the vicinity.