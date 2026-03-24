Over 2,000 farmers in Western Visayas to receive fuel subsidy

Around 2,056 farmers in Western Visayas are expected to benefit from the government’s fuel subsidy program, aimed at easing rising fuel costs that impact agricultural production.
Breakdown by province shows 816 beneficiaries in Iloilo, 593 in Aklan, 401 in Capiz, 211 in Antique, and 35 in Guimaras.
Among the beneficiaries are Jose Abner Pañoso and Jose Glenn Mark Basto, both vegetable and rice farmers in Zarraga, Iloilo.
Pañoso said the subsidy would significantly reduce their expenses for irrigation during the dry season, which heavily relies on fuel. “During summer, the cost of running our pumps is a real burden. This assistance will be a huge relief,” he shared.
Basto added that their fuel expenses have doubled, affecting the budget allocated for fertilizers and irrigation. He expressed gratitude for the subsidy and hopes for the future distribution of solar-powered pumps to further reduce reliance on petroleum.
The provincial fuel subsidy initiative shows the government’s commitment to helping farmers manage rising fuel costs and keep agricultural productivity strong.