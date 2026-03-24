NBI probes alleged illegal land transfers involving Roque

It added that it is currently building the case to determine if probable cause exists and to identify individuals for potential criminal charges.

The complaint stems from allegations that parcels of land covered by Certificates of Land Ownership Award were transferred to a private corporation reportedly linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations.

Such transfers allegedly occurred without the required clearance from the Department of Agrarian Reform.

Authorities are also examining the possible falsification of documents used in processing and transferring the land titles, which could invalidate the transactions.

The NBI stressed that the investigation will be conducted impartially and in accordance with laws protecting agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Officials confirmed that more than 15 farmers have formally accused Roque and other individuals of involvement in the alleged land-grabbing scheme.

“The Bureau is undertaking a thorough investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability,” the NBI said in a statement.