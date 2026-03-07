NBI issues over 20 subpoenas amid multi-billion peso kickback allegations

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said it has taken formal steps to question individuals linked to recent high-profile allegations involving billions of pesos in supposed kickbacks.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag confirmed that around 20 to 30 subpoenas have been issued, targeting a group identifying themselves as 18 former Marines, as well as other personalities involved in the matter.

Among those subpoenaed are lawyer Levito Baligod, former congressman Mike Defensor, and the notary who certified the affidavit executed by the so-called ex-Marines.

According to Matibag, the NBI has been deputized by the Office of the Ombudsman to conduct this investigation.

He emphasized the bureau’s role is to verify the claims and gather evidence, rather than immediately adjudicate them.

The subpoenas come weeks after the group of 18 individuals claimed they delivered bags of cash totaling billions of pesos to residences linked to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. They also alleged that former senator Antonio Trillanes IV received $2 million from former Ako Bicol Party-list representative Zaldy Co to bribe officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Trillanes has denied the allegations and filed criminal complaints with the Department of Justice against several individuals, including Baligod, asserting that the accusations are part of a smear campaign intended to undermine ICC proceedings connected to the drug war under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

By issuing subpoenas, the NBI is prioritizing fact-finding over public speculation, ensuring that the investigation follows proper legal protocols before any conclusions are drawn.

“The focus is on gathering verifiable evidence and establishing the truth behind these claims,” Matibag said.