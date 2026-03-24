More trafficking victims return home

Viado said that enhanced enforcement and closer coordination among concerned agencies are necessary to curb such activities.

The two trafficking victims—males aged 27 and 30—arrived in the country at dawn on March 20 from Vientiane, Laos aboard a Philippine Airlines flight, after being recruited for supposed labor opportunities abroad.

Initial investigation showed that the victims departed the Philippines in 2025 through an irregular migration corridor, more commonly known as “backdoor” exit via the waters of Zamboanga, evading official immigration controls.

The victims disclosed that they were recruited with promises of legitimate employment abroad, particularly as a waiter and a farm worker, with an expected monthly salary ranging from P40,000 to P60,000.

Upon arrival in Laos, however, they were forced to work as “love scammers,” targeting foreign nationals in online romance schemes.

Viado thanked law enforcement agencies and local government units in areas considered as 'hotspots' for illegal migration for their increased vigilance.

The BI chief said that they have received several identity verification requests in the past year pertaining to individuals found attempting to illegally cross the borders.

"We commit to provide information on illegal routes that victims might have taken, to allow the local government units and law enforcement agencies to conduct tightening of security in emerging hotspots," Viado said.