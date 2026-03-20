26 trafficking victims from Malaysia return to the Philippines

One female victim said she was initially hired as a waitress but was later forced into sex work.

Several male victims, recruited for construction jobs, reported maltreatment, including unpaid or underpaid wages.

Viado said records show that the victims’ departures spanned nearly two decades, from 2006 to 2025, reflecting a persistent pattern of trafficking through illegal migration channels.

The BI chief condemned trafficking syndicates for exploiting Filipinos seeking better opportunities abroad.

“Many Filipinos leave the country with hopes of improving their lives, but traffickers take advantage of this vulnerability. These victims were deceived by false promises and subjected to exploitation,” Viado said.

He added that the Bureau of Immigration is strengthening preventive measures at airports and seaports, while maintaining coordination with local and international partners, particularly in securing southern border areas.

The agency said it will continue strict enforcement of departure protocols and intensify information campaigns to prevent similar trafficking schemes.