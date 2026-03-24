Lopez shines at crunch time

Lopez’s efforts did not go unnoticed as she claimed the distinction as Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission for the period of 18 to 22 March.

Lopez came up with an impressive triple-double in FEU’s 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 22-20, revenge win over its first round tormentor on Sunday.

She registered 19 points, 14 digs, and 25 receptions, including a point that gave the Lady Tamaraws their sixth match point, clearing the way for their sixth win in nine games tied with the Lady Bulldogs.

“Just like what (assistant coach Manolo Refugia) said, we just practiced patience. Just try to move on and keep fighting to get back on the error you committed,” said the FEU homegrown talent, who notched eight of her points in the decider.

Lopez’s clutch performance came at the heels of her seven-point, eight-dig, and eight-reception outing in a dominant win over University of the East, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22, on 18 March.

In contrast to her rookie year, Lopez now has more confidence on the playing court, thanks to her teammates and coaches who helped build it.

“My teammates and coaches are helping and guiding me to get my confidence especially during crucial points and crucial games,” she said.

Lopez bested fellow Lady Tamaraw Faida Bakanke, De La Salle University’s Angel Canino and Amie Provido, University of Santo Tomas’ Angge Poyos and Reg Jurado, as well as University of the Philippines’ Kianne Olango for the weekly honor.

On the men’s side, Buds Buddin willed NU to a thrilling 28-26, 17-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-8 victory over erstwhile unbeaten archrival FEU last Sunday.

Buddin scored six of his total 25 points in the deciding frame as the six-peat-seeking Bulldogs improved to 7-2 card and halted the Tamaraws’ eight-game win streak.