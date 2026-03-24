Is Megastar Sharon Cuneta coming back to Kamuning?

The last memory of Sharon Cuneta being in a show at the Kamuning network was eaons ago, as one of the female co-hosts of German Moreno in the Sunday noontime musical variety show GMA Supershow.
Since transferring to ABSCBN, then for a short term at TV 5, Cuneta did some special guestings at EAT BULAGA, which is of course, for the longest time was a block timer at GMA and yes, there is the Tito Sotto factor, since Helen Gamboa is the sister of Cuneta's much missed mother, Elaine Cuneta
Now, that talks are ripe, this Cuneta supposed project is part of the continuing commitment and understanding between today's number one content creator ABSCBN and the Kamuning broadcasting giant
Also, how true is that a Kapuso A-lister will be part of the Cuneta project? There are very few A-listers the Kapuso network that brings in the ratings and the advertisement. So if we are to deduce, will it be Dingdong Dantes or Alden Richard or Marian Rivera or Jennylyn Mercado in the cast?
Exciting times indeed for TV with this Sharon Cuneta comeback at Kamuning. Are we ready for this?