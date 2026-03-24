Is Megastar Sharon Cuneta coming back to Kamuning?

Now, that talks are ripe, this Cuneta supposed project is part of the continuing commitment and understanding between today's number one content creator ABSCBN and the Kamuning broadcasting giant

Also, how true is that a Kapuso A-lister will be part of the Cuneta project? There are very few A-listers the Kapuso network that brings in the ratings and the advertisement. So if we are to deduce, will it be Dingdong Dantes or Alden Richard or Marian Rivera or Jennylyn Mercado in the cast?

Exciting times indeed for TV with this Sharon Cuneta comeback at Kamuning. Are we ready for this?