Sharon Cuneta opens up on spine surgery, recovery

“Hi. I know-it’s been a while. I was thinking if I should let you all know what I’ve been through…Well, I think, yes. You might’ve heard that I was in Singapore. I wish I went there to vlog, but acually, it was for medical reasons.”

A Long Battle With Pain

Cuneta revealed that she had been undergoing pain management for nearly two years due to persistent discomfort affecting her right hip and leg.

“My spine. Remember how I’d been under pain management for about two years for my right hip and leg? Well, I wish I could’ve gone to see my doctor in Singapore sooner. I had a procedure.”

The treatment, performed at Mount Elizabeth Medical Center, has already brought some relief, though the Megastar admitted that her recovery is still ongoing.

“And I do feel better, but I am still recovering.”

Medical tests also revealed additional spinal concerns that will require further treatment.

“I also need to go back there in a couple of months because all the tests revealed that I also have stuff in my neck I need fixed. C4&5, C5&6. Don’t stress about it.”

Faith, Gratitude, and Moving Forward

Despite the health challenge, Cuneta reassured supporters that she is in good condition and optimistic about the path ahead.

“What’s important is that I am okay, the pain has been dealt with and we got to the root of the problem/s. Praise God.”

She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the medical team who helped care for her during the procedure, especially the Filipino healthcare workers who assisted her abroad.

“Thank you to my great nurses in Singapore, especially my Filipino ones at Mt. Elizabeth Medical Center. And thank you most of all to my doctor, Dr. Prem Pillay for his expertise and kindness. God bless us all.”

A Message to Her Fans

Cuneta also took the opportunity to apologize to those who expected her appearance at the finale of Your Face Sounds Familiar , where she serves as one of the beloved judges.

“I am so sorry to my YFSF family (and my Sharonians who went) for not being able to make it to the Finals. I tried. I missed, miss, and will greatly miss all of you.”

Closing her message, the Megastar sent love to her loyal supporters, affectionately known as Sharonians, assuring them that she is continuing to recover and looking forward to reconnecting with them soon.

“Love and miss all of you, my Sharonians. Hope you’re all okay.”

For an artist whose career has spanned decades in Philippine entertainment, Cuneta’s openness about her health struggles once again reflects the deep bond she shares with her fans—one built not only on music and film, but on honesty, resilience, and faith.