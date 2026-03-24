Hongyadong: Where Chongqing’s heritage comes alive

Inspired by traditional diaojiaolou — stilt houses unique to the Bayu region — Hongyadong stretches across 11 layers of wooden facades, weaving together shops, cafés, restaurants, and cultural spaces.

Visitors can wander winding alleys, sample Chongqing hotpot, spicy noodles, and street snacks, and browse handcrafted souvenirs that celebrate local artistry.

By day, Hongyadong offers an immersive cultural experience. Exhibition halls, folk performances, and artisan stalls showcase the city’s traditions, while costume rentals let you step into the past for memorable photos.

It’s a place where history and lifestyle meet, letting visitors feel the pulse of Chongqing life firsthand.

As night falls, the area transforms into a neon-lit spectacle. Thousands of glowing lanterns illuminate the wooden structures, casting shimmering reflections across the river.

The result is a magical atmosphere that draws photographers, couples, and night owls eager to capture the city’s energy.

Cafés and rooftop bars provide perfect vantage points for enjoying the view, while music and street performances add to the vibrant ambiance.

Hongyadong is more than a destination — it’s a living, breathing showcase of Chongqing culture and lifestyle. Its layout mirrors the city’s mountainous terrain, with entrances at different levels, creating a sense of discovery as you explore.

From traditional architecture and local delicacies to modern cafés and nightlife, every step offers a new experience.

Situated in the heart of the city, Hongyadong also connects visitors to nearby attractions like Chaotianmen Square and Qiansimen Bridge, making it a central hub for exploring Chongqing.

Whether you’re a traveler, foodie, or culture enthusiast, Hongyadong Folk Custom Scene Area promises an unforgettable journey through the sights, flavors, and rhythms of this dynamic city.