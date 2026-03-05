United Airlines now requires headphones for device use

United Airlines has updated its policies to require passengers to wear headphones when using personal electronic devices that produce sound during flights.

The airline amended its contract of carriage, the legal document outlining passenger rules, to make headphone use mandatory for anyone listening to music, watching videos, or using apps with audio.

Under the revised policy, travelers who fail to comply may be removed from flights and, in repeated cases, could face a permanent ban from flying with United.

The airline said the move is intended to maintain a quieter cabin environment while allowing continued use of personal devices.

Passengers who forget to bring headphones may request a complimentary pair of earbuds, subject to availability.

Travel analysts noted that while most passengers already use headphones, United is among the few major U.S. carriers to formally make noncompliance a potential ground for removal rather than treating it as a courtesy request.

A spokesperson said the update is aimed at improving the overall in-flight experience.

“Most travelers appreciate a quieter environment, and this policy ensures courtesy is maintained without inconveniencing the majority,” the airline said.

The policy reflects a broader industry trend of enforcing conduct standards beyond safety measures, addressing complaints about disruptive noise in confined cabin spaces and formalizing expectations that were previously based largely on passenger discretion.