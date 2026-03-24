From 'I Do' to lights out: Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles’ unromantic first night

“First night, lasing kaming lahat! Hahaha!”

Molina quipped, recalling how the celebration left everyone, including the bride and groom, completely wiped out.

Instead of a picture-perfect honeymoon moment, the pair found themselves briefly reflecting on the day that was—particularly the whimsical, mermaid-themed wedding that set the tone for their union.

“It was very magical… parang the sky, it turned pink, orange, and purple. Tapos ’yung cloud, legit na nag-shape siya into a mermaid,”

she shared, painting a dreamy image of the evening sky that seemed to mirror the theme of their celebration.

But the magic quickly gave way to reality.

“After nu’n, nag-usap lang kami ng five minutes. Tapos tulog na!”

And just like that, their first night ended—not with grand gestures, but with a quiet, honest moment that perfectly captured their playful, down-to-earth dynamic.

For Molina and Napoles, it wasn’t about perfection—it was about authenticity. And if their first night is any indication, their married life is off to a refreshingly real (and humor-filled) start.