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From 'I Do' to lights out: Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles’ unromantic first night

Newly weds Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles
Newly weds Kim Molina and Jerald NapolesKim Molina FB
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For newlyweds Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles, their first night as husband and wife didn’t unfold like a scene from a romantic film—it ended in laughter, exhaustion, and an unexpected early bedtime.

Fresh from their vibrant wedding celebration in Bohol, the couple admitted that the festivities carried well into the night—perhaps a little too much.

Newly weds Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles
Jerald Napoles shares emotional tribute to parents after wedding to Kim Molina

“First night, lasing kaming lahat! Hahaha!”

Molina quipped, recalling how the celebration left everyone, including the bride and groom, completely wiped out.

Instead of a picture-perfect honeymoon moment, the pair found themselves briefly reflecting on the day that was—particularly the whimsical, mermaid-themed wedding that set the tone for their union.

“It was very magical… parang the sky, it turned pink, orange, and purple. Tapos ’yung cloud, legit na nag-shape siya into a mermaid,”

she shared, painting a dreamy image of the evening sky that seemed to mirror the theme of their celebration.

But the magic quickly gave way to reality.

“After nu’n, nag-usap lang kami ng five minutes. Tapos tulog na!”

And just like that, their first night ended—not with grand gestures, but with a quiet, honest moment that perfectly captured their playful, down-to-earth dynamic.

For Molina and Napoles, it wasn’t about perfection—it was about authenticity. And if their first night is any indication, their married life is off to a refreshingly real (and humor-filled) start.

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