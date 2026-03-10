Jerald Napoles shares emotional tribute to parents after wedding to Kim Molina

For actor-comedian Jerald Napoles, one of the most meaningful moments of his wedding celebration with actress Kim Molina was not just the union of two people in love. It was also the rare chance to honor the two individuals who shaped his life.
In an emotional Facebook post, Napoles reflected on his childhood and the struggles he and his mother endured while growing up, as well as his complex relationship with his father.
“Ang aking mga magulang. Single mom si mama, si papa naman ay mayroon ng ibang pamilya. My mom has always been my mother and father in one. I’ve seen her took different roles in my life. We were struggling. Naalala ko sabay kame nagising ni mama, humingi ako ng baon. Nakatulala siya tapos biglang nagsalita ‘pasensya na anak, hindi ako aka delihensya..wala akong maiaabot sayo’ ngumiti ako sa kanya, tapos naglakad na lang ako, 3 kilometro papuntang eskwela. From that moment, i knew I have to give her a life that she deserves. Si papa bihira kame magkasama. Ang huling labas namin 9 yrs. old yata ako. Ganun talaga, dahil aware ako na bukod sa lagi siyang nasa abroad ay may ibang pamilya na rin siya. Itong kasal sinigurado kong madadala ko siya at mapapapunta. Kahit kaunti lang ang aming pinagsamahan at masasayang ala-ala. Gusto ko sa importanteng araw ng aking kasal, nandun siya, panimulang ala-ala, nag-iisa man pero mahalaga.”
The wedding also became a turning point for the actor, symbolizing not only love and commitment but also healing and gratitude.
For the first time in his life, Napoles shared that both of his parents were present together during a significant occasion.
“Unang beses namin magsama-sama sa isang okasyon. Unang beses na magkakasama kame sa isang litrato. Unang beses ko rin mag birthday na kumpleto ang magulang ko, at kasama ko.”
The milestone deeply moved the actor, who has often spoken about how his upbringing shaped his determination to succeed and provide a better life for his family.
As he begins married life with Molina, Napoles reflected on how his parents’ past, despite its challenges, ultimately led him to the life he now lives.
“Pero hindi ito ang huli. Sa aming pag-iisang dibdib ni @kimsmolina ako’y nagbibigay pugay sa aking mga magulang. Kung hindi dahil sa inyong minsang pagmamahalan. Wala ako dito ngayon sa aking kinatatayuan. Kumpleto na ako #KIMpletonasiJe”