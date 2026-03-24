Delivery from above

Alphabet Inc.’s drone delivery unit Wing is expanding operations to the San Francisco Bay Area, marking its first rollout in its home market as it pushes to scale aerial logistics.
The company said it will begin delivering parcels to households in the region this year, partnering with retailers and platforms such as Walmart and DoorDash.
Wing has previously deployed its drone delivery service in select areas in North Carolina, Virginia and Australia, but the Bay Area expansion represents a significant step in bringing the technology closer to mainstream use in the United States.
The move comes as major consumer platforms explore drone-based delivery as a faster alternative to traditional logistics, with companies like Uber and Grubhub also investing in similar initiatives.
In a company blog post, Wing described the rollout as part of a broader effort to build a nationwide drone delivery network.
Wing originated from Alphabet’s experimental research division X, known for developing “moonshot” technologies aimed at solving large-scale challenges.