Delivery from above

Wing has previously deployed its drone delivery service in select areas in North Carolina, Virginia and Australia, but the Bay Area expansion represents a significant step in bringing the technology closer to mainstream use in the United States.

The move comes as major consumer platforms explore drone-based delivery as a faster alternative to traditional logistics, with companies like Uber and Grubhub also investing in similar initiatives.

In a company blog post, Wing described the rollout as part of a broader effort to build a nationwide drone delivery network.

Wing originated from Alphabet’s experimental research division X, known for developing “moonshot” technologies aimed at solving large-scale challenges.