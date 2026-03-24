DA launches digital system to speed farm loans

Addressing complaints about slow loan approvals

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the reforms address long-standing complaints about slow loan approvals and excessive documentation, particularly for high-value crop growers.

“Our goal is to remove the bottlenecks that slow down farm financing,” he said. “By simplifying loan requirements and expanding access to affordable financing, we enable farmers and fishers to invest in production, raise their incomes, and help stabilize the country’s food supply.”

Rural finance often suffers from timing mismatches, with funds arriving too late to benefit production cycles. The Credit Fund Line aims to shorten this gap by moving loans more quickly through rural banks, cooperative banks, and non-government organizations that serve as frontline lenders.

Agri-Credit E-Portal 2.0

The Agri-Credit E-Portal 2.0, launched in November, links borrowers, lenders, and government agencies, and integrates with the government’s Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture.