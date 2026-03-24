Cash relief for TNVS drivers rocked by complaints

However, many individuals took to social media to air grievances after being denied their share of the cash assistance at designated sites due to their exclusion from the list of beneficiaries.

Other ride-hailing drivers complained of spelling errors and discrepancies in their personal information, which barred them from receiving the payout.

Amid public criticism directed at the DSWD and related agencies, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the list of beneficiaries was sourced directly from TNCs.

“The DSWD did not make the list. We just got the list from the companies you work for. If there is anyone you should go to or hold accountable, it should be the TNCs or the companies you work for,” he said.

Temp hires

Gatchalian said some individuals were tagged as “temporary” drivers by their companies due to a lack of appropriate certification from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

He added that he received reports claiming that ride-hailing firm Grab had told drivers the DSWD imposed a cutoff on the beneficiary list due to limited funding.

“That is not true. The DSWD has funding for this activity. The President himself directed me and Secretary Banoy to set aside these funds for this operation,” he said.

The department reiterated its call on TNC owners to submit a complete and unfiltered list to ensure all affected drivers receive assistance.

“Our call to TNCs: Do not filter the lists. Do not hide them from us. Submit the list of all drivers, including temporary drivers, so they can receive help from the DSWD,” he said.