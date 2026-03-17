Two Chinese nationals nabbed for misrepresenting themselves as Filipinos

The arrested individuals were identified as Baogui Xu, 53, and Lizun Cai, 50, both Chinese nationals who were found to have assumed Filipino identities.

The two Chinese nationals were apprehended for misrepresentation as Filipino in violation of Section 37(a)(9) in relation to Section 45(e) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, as amended, as well as for being undesirable foreign nationals.

Reports from the BI Intelligence Division revealed that Cai had been using the name "Mia Chua Co", while Xu had been using the name “Stanny Co".