Barangay in Baguio waives fees for official documents

The waiver applies to the issuance of barangay clearances, low-income certificates, residency certificates, and certificates of good moral character. Other similar certifications issued by the barangay are also covered by the order.

However, the fee waiver does not extend to documents related to land titling, house assessment and taxation, requirements for the application of water and electric connections or services, and other special certifications.

The policy took effect immediately on March 22, 2026, and will remain in force for a period of thirty days. The duration may be shortened or extended based on prevailing economic conditions.

To maintain transparency and accountability, the barangay treasurer is tasked with recording all foregone revenues for audit purposes. Additionally, the barangay secretary and designated personnel are required to maintain a logbook of all documents issued under this order.

The local government of Irisan has committed to ensuring that the measure is implemented without compromising the quality of service delivery to the public.