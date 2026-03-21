Baguio faces sharp fuel hike 

Within those five days alone, the price of diesel in several stations jumped from around P87 per liter to more than P107, while gasoline followed a similar upward trend, rising from the mid-P70 range to the high-P80s or even the low-P90s in some locations.

The sudden spike reflects a market where fuel costs are being adjusted almost daily — and in some cases even twice within 24 hours. Some stations have also posted “out of stock” notices, suggesting that the situation is not only driving up prices but also straining the stability of the local fuel supply chain.

The developments in Baguio mirror the wider pressures in the global energy market. International conflicts and trade restrictions have tightened the supply of crude oil worldwide, pushing benchmark prices to elevated levels.

For the Philippines — a country that relies heavily on imported petroleum — such fluctuations are quickly felt at the pump. Even within a single city, BCPO’s monitoring showed noticeable price disparities among gas stations depending on logistics, delivery schedules, and existing stock. But the overall direction remains clear: fuel prices are moving upward, squeezing the purchasing power of ordinary consumers.

The impact goes far beyond motorists. Higher fuel prices often trigger a chain reaction across the economy. As transport costs rise, the prices of goods — from food to construction materials — tend to follow, creating a ripple effect that contributes to inflation and increases the cost of living.

In Baguio City, the impact is even more pronounced. The city’s mountainous terrain means vehicles burn more fuel when navigating steep roads and long uphill routes.

For businesses that rely on deliveries and transport services, the rising pump prices translate directly into higher operating costs.

BCPO monitoring also revealed diesel prices ranging from P99 to as high as P121 per liter across different police station jurisdictions during the monitoring period. Such wide price gaps have prompted motorists to search for cheaper stations, a practice commonly referred to as “fuel hunting,” which can lead to longer queues and localized congestion.