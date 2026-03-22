Beware the nozzle: Euro 2 can cost you

The DoE clarified that the policy does not replace the country’s Euro 4 fuel standards and will apply only to select sectors, including vehicles from 2015 and earlier, traditional jeepneys, industrial applications such as power plants and generators, and the marine and shipping sector.

To prevent misuse, oil industry participants are required to keep Euro 2 and Euro 4 fuels segregated across storage, transport, and retail systems and must notify the DoE of outlets offering the lower-grade fuel.

Fuel stations offering Euro 2 products are also required to post clear advisories indicating fuel specifications and reminding consumers to check vehicle compatibility before use.

Still, experts warned that any misuse or misfueling could expose motorists to unnecessary risks and costly engine repairs.

“Even with safeguards, the margin for error is there. If the wrong fuel ends up in the wrong vehicle, the cost will ultimately fall on the consumer,” the chief mechanic of a major automotive servicing hub told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Costly damage

“Modern engines are designed for low-sulfur fuel. Using Euro 2 fuel in newer vehicles can damage emission control systems and significantly shorten engine life,” he explained.

Euro 2 fuel contains significantly higher sulfur levels than the country’s current Euro 4 standard, increasing the risk of damage to catalytic converters, diesel particulate filters, and fuel injection systems.

“The biggest risk is to catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters. Once those are compromised, repairs are extremely costly,” he said.

“It’s not an immediate breakdown, but the damage accumulates. Consumers may only realize it when performance drops or parts fail prematurely.”

Research by the International Council on Clean Transportation shows that high-sulfur fuel can trigger a “cascading effect” in modern engines, degrading emission control systems and contributing to long-term engine wear.

The DoE said it will continue to monitor global developments and enforce compliance through random testing, warning that violations such as fuel adulteration and non-compliance with quality standards will be penalized under existing laws.

For consumers, however, the temporary fix may come with long-term consequences.