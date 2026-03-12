RLC gets leadership refresh

Movements

The shake-up puts Faraday D. Go at the helm of Robinsons Malls and Destinations Estates, with Maria Kristina Real-Lim as his deputy. Architect Gerald G. Tambis takes charge of corporate project development and Destinations Estates, while Edward Thomas V. Bernas leads RLC Residences.

Tightened bylaws

Bylaws have also been tightened.

Board quorum rises from a simple majority to two-thirds, independent directors must now make up at least a third of the board, and the Executive Committee expands to five members.

Notice for annual meetings jumps from 10 to 28 days, while the board gains wider leeway to amend bylaws without supermajority shareholder approval.