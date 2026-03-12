SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
RLC gets leadership refresh

Faraday D. Go is now at the helm of Robinsons Malls and Destinations Estates, with Maria Kristina Real-Lim as his deputy; architect Gerald G. Tambis takes charge of corporate project development and likewise Destinations Estates, while Edward Thomas V. Bernas leads RLC. Residences
FARADAY Go, new head of Robinsons Malls and Destinations Estates. Photograph courtesy of JG Summit
Published on

Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is overhauling its leadership and corporate governance to tighten control and strengthen oversight ahead of its 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

In a Thursday disclosure, RLC said that its Board of Directors approved key organizational changes, amendments to its bylaws, and the scheduling of this year’s Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Movements

The shake-up puts Faraday D. Go at the helm of Robinsons Malls and Destinations Estates, with Maria Kristina Real-Lim as his deputy. Architect Gerald G. Tambis takes charge of corporate project development and Destinations Estates, while Edward Thomas V. Bernas leads RLC Residences.

Tightened bylaws

Bylaws have also been tightened.

Board quorum rises from a simple majority to two-thirds, independent directors must now make up at least a third of the board, and the Executive Committee expands to five members.

Notice for annual meetings jumps from 10 to 28 days, while the board gains wider leeway to amend bylaws without supermajority shareholder approval.

