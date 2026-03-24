Antique warns of rabies danger from roaming, unvaccinated dogs

ILOILO CITY — The provincial government of Antique is urging the public to remain vigilant against rabies this summer, as most confirmed cases last year were linked to stray or unvaccinated dogs.

Dr. Marco Rafael Ardamil, Veterinarian IV of the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV), revealed that in 2025, 10 out of 16 animals tested positive for rabies. “Most of these cases involved stray or unvaccinated dogs, which significantly increase the risk of transmission to humans,” Ardamil said.