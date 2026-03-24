Antique warns of rabies danger from roaming, unvaccinated dogs

ILOILO CITY — The provincial government of Antique is urging the public to remain vigilant against rabies this summer, as most confirmed cases last year were linked to stray or unvaccinated dogs.
Dr. Marco Rafael Ardamil, Veterinarian IV of the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV), revealed that in 2025, 10 out of 16 animals tested positive for rabies. “Most of these cases involved stray or unvaccinated dogs, which significantly increase the risk of transmission to humans,” Ardamil said.
Data from the OPV showed that 98 percent of reported animal bite incidents involved dogs, while only 2 percent were attributed to cats and other animals. Ardamil emphasized that rabies is fatal but preventable through vaccination.
He added that rabies transmission tends to increase during the hot months from March to May, when heat stress can weaken animals’ immune systems and reduced water availability makes them more susceptible to infection.
The provincial government urged pet owners to have their dogs and cats vaccinated and advised residents to avoid contact with stray animals.