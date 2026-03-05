City veterinary clinic building to rise in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city veterinary office announced Thursday plans to construct a veterinary clinic building that will provide free medical care, including anti-rabies vaccination for dogs and other pets of city residents.

Dr. Hellen Ann Tacandong, city veterinarian, made the announcement during the kick-off ceremony of Rabies Awareness Month 2026.

She said the ceremony marks the start of an intensified campaign to promote responsible pet ownership, anti-rabies vaccination, and public awareness to keep the city rabies-free.

“Together, we move as one to protect every family and every pet,” Tacandong said.

Tacandong added that a plan for the veterinary clinic building has been submitted to Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy for approval. Vaccination centers will also be set up in major barangays to support anti-rabies campaigns.

During Tropical Storm Basyang, the City Veterinary Office conducted an emergency response in Barangay Bugo and provided medical treatment to cattle in Barangay F.S. Catanico.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our livestock remains a priority, especially during times of calamity,” Tacandong said.