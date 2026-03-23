Voltai, JRS Express sign EV fleet pilot partnership

JRS Express, the Philippines’ leading express delivery service, formalized its pilot partnership with Voltai, a mobility startup under AboitizPower’s 1882 Energy Ventures, kicking off a limited-run initiative to test and refine fleet operations that use electric vehicles and battery-swapping technologies for deliveries.

The pilot program, already underway, brings together JRS Express 60-plus years of logistics reliability with Voltaire’s two-wheel battery swap ecosystem designed specifically for Filipino riders and their daily operational needs.