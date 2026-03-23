Voltai, JRS Express sign EV fleet pilot partnership

JRS Express, the Philippines’ leading express delivery service, formalized its pilot partnership with Voltai, a mobility startup under AboitizPower’s 1882 Energy Ventures, kicking off a limited-run initiative to test and refine fleet operations that use electric vehicles and battery-swapping technologies for deliveries.
The pilot program, already underway, brings together JRS Express 60-plus years of logistics reliability with Voltaire’s two-wheel battery swap ecosystem designed specifically for Filipino riders and their daily operational needs.
With 15 strategically-placed battery swapping stations across Metro Manila thus far, Voltai’s is already the largest 2W EV swap network in the Philippines.
The agreement was signed by Carlos Aboitiz, chairman of Voltai, and John Paul Claparols, vice president of JRS Express, marking a significant step forward in proving that battery-swapping infrastructure can help meet the demanding realities of commercial logistics.