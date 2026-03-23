Voltai, JRS Express pilot EV fleet with battery swapping

JRS Express has partnered with Voltai, a mobility startup under AboitizPower’s 1882 Energy Ventures, to pilot the use of electric vehicles and battery-swapping technology for delivery operations.
The limited-run initiative, now underway in Metro Manila, aims to test and refine fleet operations using two-wheel electric vehicles supported by a battery-swapping system.
The program combines JRS Express’s more than six decades of logistics experience with Voltai’s battery swap ecosystem designed for Filipino riders. Voltai currently operates 15 battery-swapping stations across Metro Manila, which the company said is the largest two-wheel EV swap network in the country.
The partnership was formalized through an agreement signed by Voltai Chairman Carlos Aboitiz and JRS Express Vice President John Paul Claparols.
“Innovation and environmental responsibility can move forward together,” Claparols said, adding that the shift aligns with JRS Express’s sustainability efforts.
Claparols said early results of the pilot showed high driver satisfaction and smooth operations.
Aboitiz said the initiative supports shared goals on energy security, affordability and sustainability, which both companies see as key to the future of transportation.
Voltai said the pilot, involving selected fleet operators, is intended to test battery-swapping technology in real-world commercial settings ahead of a potential wider rollout.