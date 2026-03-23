Trillanes files second cyber-libel complaint against 18 ex-marines

“Hangga’t patuloy silang nagkakalat ng mga kasinungalingan, patuloy din ang pagsampa ko ng kaso laban sa kanila,” he said in a Facebook post following his filing of the complaint.

The former senator filed a similar charge against the individuals, along with lawyer Levito “Levi” Baligod, former congressman Mike Defensor, Jay Sonza, Lorraine Badoy, and Cathy Binag, last 8 March.

Trillanes was named in the marines’ joint affidavit submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman as the facilitator of an alleged “bribery” involving officers of the International Criminal Court who were investigating the case of extrajudicial killings during the time of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Upon hearing of his involvement in the testimonies, Trillanes immediately took to social media to denounce the “malicious” claims raised in the affidavit.

“I vehemently deny that I received $2M or any amount from Zaldy Co for the ICC investigation or any other purpose. This is an attempt to discredit the ongoing ICC proceedings against Duterte,” he said in the post.

“This is not new to me. I will not be distracted. Hahabulin ko kayo,” he added.

The Ombudsman has yet to confirm or deny the involvement of Trillanes in the alleged multi-billion scandal, as the investigations have shifted to the validity of the claims of the ex-marines.