Trillanes files raps vs Baligod, Defensor, others over ICC bribery claims

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Thursday filed criminal complaints against lawyer Levito Baligod, former congressman Mike Defensor, broadcaster Jay Sonza, former NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy, vlogger Cathy Binag and 18 individuals identified as “ex-Marines.”

The complaints stem from allegations linking Trillanes to an alleged bribery scheme involving investigators from the International Criminal Court.

“Let me be clear: I did not receive $2 million, nor any amount, from Zaldy Co for the ICC personnel or any other purpose,” Trillanes said.

“These people are peddling a pathetic lie. As a complainant in the ICC case since 2017, I am expected to actively communicate with them—from gathering evidence to securing witnesses. Is there a crime in holding a tyrant accountable? Why would ICC prosecutors need a bribe from me? They do not operate on the transactional, corrupt mindset that these people are clearly accustomed to,” he added.

Trillanes said the accusations were meant to divert attention from the ICC proceedings.

“Baligod and his cohorts needed to manufacture a ‘bribery’ narrative to inject life into their failing smear campaign,” he said.

“The timing is no coincidence. They launched these lies a day before the EDSA People Power Anniversary to agitate the public and sow discord, and during the pivotal ICC pre-trial proceedings. This was a calculated strike designed to undermine the integrity of the proceedings and intimidate the ICC investigators and their witnesses,” he added.

Trillanes filed complaints for cyberlibel and “Incriminating an Innocent Person” against Baligod over statements involving an alleged $2 million cash transfer and accusations of kidnapping.

Defensor, Sonza, Badoy and Binag were also charged for their alleged roles in spreading the accusations.

The 18 individuals identified as “ex-Marines”—Belnard E. Tube, Rosebert M. Waupan, Benny S. Bulontate, Johnny A. Buduan, Rodante P. Orbillo, Reyneboy O. Julian, Christopher T. Esquivel, George O. Villalon Jr., Romeo Rommel O. Bobares, Gil N. Navidad Jr., Anselmo Taberdo, Joely G. Cadioa, Rommel C. Galapon, Cecilio S. Larroder Jr., Bernard A. Gumban, Crisanie L. Dado, Fidel M. Corpuz and Walter M. Manalansan—were charged with perjury over their alleged testimonies.

“Atty. Baligod staged a live, televised circus to malign reputations and put the lives of genuine ICC witnesses at risk. Now that his fifteen minutes of fame are over, he and his cohorts who provided him the platform will finally face the legal consequences of their tall tales,” Trillanes said.