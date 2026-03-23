TNT hoping for Pogoy return

“Actually, he’s already been joining practice. We just wanted to make sure to extend his recovery because when we rushed him back, he re-injured that same calf,” said Reyes after the Tropang 5G pulled off a thrilling 103-97 win over NLEX late Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“We’re going to determine this week in practice if he can get clearance. Roger plays a really, really big role in our team.”

One of the best two-way players in the league today, Pogoy missed the Tropang 5G’s first two games after suffering a hamstring injury in Game 5 of the Philippine Cup finals against San Miguel Beer last January.

Interestingly, the Tropang 5G will face the Beermen on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, putting Pogoy on the warpath against the same team that denied them of a grand slam in the all-Filipino battle in his first game from a long layoff.

But with or without Pogoy, Reyes reminded his squad to sustain the defensive intensity they showed against the Road Warriors.

“The reason I was very upset in our loss in the last game was because I felt Rain or Shine just simply outworked us. For us, effort is a sacred value,” said Reyes, who drew 40 points, 15 rebounds from 7-foot-4 behemoth Bol Bol in their game against the Road Warriors.

“We can accept teams outplaying us, being better than us, but we cannot accept losing the effort part.”