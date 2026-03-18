TNT shuts down Pogoy trade talks

“I just want to clear up all these rumors that I’ve been hearing. If there’s anything going on with the team, it will come from us directly,” Lastimosa said.

“I want to make it clear that there is absolutely no truth to the rumors about Roger going anywhere. Roger is a pillar of TNT, and I have no reason to trade him.”

Pogoy missed Game 6 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals January due to a hamstring injury.

TNT will face the Elasto Painters on Friday at 5:15 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.