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TNT shuts down Pogoy trade talks

RR Pogoy stays with TNT Tropang 5G.
RR Pogoy stays with TNT Tropang 5G. (File photo) Photograph courtesy of PBA.
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TNT denied trade rumors between Roger Pogoy and Blackwater guard Sedrick Barefield ahead of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup match against Rain or Shine.

Tropang 5G team manager Jojo Lastimosa said the 33-year-old guard stays put as they focus on their title defense in the midseason conference.

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RR Pogoy stays with TNT Tropang 5G.
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“I just want to clear up all these rumors that I’ve been hearing. If there’s anything going on with the team, it will come from us directly,” Lastimosa said.

“I want to make it clear that there is absolutely no truth to the rumors about Roger going anywhere. Roger is a pillar of TNT, and I have no reason to trade him.”

Pogoy missed Game 6 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals January due to a hamstring injury.

TNT will face the Elasto Painters on Friday at 5:15 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

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