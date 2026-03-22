PBBM greenlights public schools’ 3-term calendar shift

Under the approved structure, the first term will consist of 54 instructional days and a 10-day assessment period. The second term includes 55 instructional days and a 10-day assessment window, while the third term will run for 61 instructional days with a six-day assessment period.

Education officials said the revised calendar is designed to reduce lesson fragmentation and provide structured recovery periods for students affected by class suspensions.

For teachers, the shift eliminates one grading cycle to ease administrative workloads. The plan also introduces dedicated consolidation periods and up to 32 hours of professional development, along with built-in wellness intervals to address workload pressures.

The Department of Education said that preparations for the nationwide implementation are underway. Officials cited that while no pilot testing was conducted, consultations have been held with various stakeholders.

Marcos stressed that the reform must preserve the mandated 180-day classroom contact time for both students and teachers, regardless of weather-related interruptions. He also directed the department to ensure the structure supports struggling learners and aligns with the semestral system currently used in senior high schools.

The transition is part of a broader administration effort to build resilience in the education system and ensure learning continues despite recurring national disruptions.