The future imagined

Studies for the Future, an interdisciplinary exhibition produced by the Center for Campus Exhibitions (CCX) of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), gathered artist-educators in an exploration of how imaginations may shape futures in the making.
Through the creations of faculty members of the School of Arts, Culture, and Performance, School of Environment and Design, School of New Media Arts, and School of Management and Information Technology, the show asked vital questions and offered works which linger in speculation, hesitation and play.
It included the pioneering creations of graphic designer Carlo Vergara; filmmaker and writer Craig Lines; digital creative, playwright and film academic Ed Cabagnot; architect and designer Gab Brioso and visual and sound artist Kaloy Olavides.
Cinematographer Martika Ramirez Escobar; playwright, designer, and scholar Tim Dacanay; dance artist and performer Tinnie Crame; theater director, designer and actor Tuxqs Rutaquio and documentary photography Veejay Villafranca completed the diverse roster.
The showroom featured design, media, performance and other related disciplines, which reflected on questions, tensions and possibilities that define the present. It likewise opened pathways toward what comes next. With uncertainty as a generative terrain for collective inquiry, each project posited how the future is not a destination, but an ongoing process which requires new forms of collaboration.
Studies for the Future also extended the conversations of the Br. Andrew Gonzalez FSC Academia-Industry Conference 2025, with the conference’s explorations of education, culture, technology and industry. The exhibition investigated how campuses, communities and industries reorganize and probe how agency and authorship might be reframed in an age defined by automation and uncertainty.
The display was part of Benilde Ideas, a series of pocket exhibitions and presentations which foreground both intellectual and imaginative labor through the works of Benildean learners and educators.
Through these projects, Benilde CCX reveals the iterative, intuitive and analytical approaches which shape the evolving practices and processes of the featured thinkers.