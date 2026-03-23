The future imagined

Studies for the Future, an interdisciplinary exhibition produced by the Center for Campus Exhibitions (CCX) of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), gathered artist-educators in an exploration of how imaginations may shape futures in the making.

Through the creations of faculty members of the School of Arts, Culture, and Performance, School of Environment and Design, School of New Media Arts, and School of Management and Information Technology, the show asked vital questions and offered works which linger in speculation, hesitation and play.