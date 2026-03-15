SoFA Design Institute, IE University join forces to open borders for Filipino creatives

Since its inception, SoFA Design Institute has become one of the Philippines’ most recognized centers for creative education, whose academic curriculum is focused on equipping students with the skills, perspective, and confidence necessary to succeed in fashion and design on the local and international fronts.
This vision entered its global chapter, as they recently announced their new academic partnership with IE University in Spain, with campuses in Madrid and Segovia. Internationally recognized for its integration of design, business, and innovation, they prepare students to become creative leaders capable of working across cultures and industries.
This collaboration, which opens many creative and cultural pathways for students on both sides, was introduced during Creativity without Borders: a Bridge between Manila and Spain, a curated hour of ideas, creative growth, and a shared vision for the future of design. The event was held at SoFA's campus, located at The Proscenium Retail Row at Rockwell, Makati City.
One of the event’s key highlights was a Creative Conversation with Flabelus, a Spanish footwear brand reimagining traditional Spanish footwear through contemporary design and storytelling. Pilar Oraa, International PR and Communications Director for Flabelus, led this insightful exchange, highlighting how craftsmanship and quality are the key tenets of their business. An idea that was born out of the pandemic, the brand's popularity grew by word-of-mouth, as travelers to Spain had their shoes as a must-have on their shopping list. For Oraa, this is a testament to their focus on creating beautiful pieces that are not only stylish, but also comfortable and timeless. Attendees of the panel got to check out the shoes that were on display at the venue, and also at the ongoing Flabelus pop-up at the Powerplant Mall.
By fostering connections with institutions such as IE University and brands such as Flabelus, SoFA Design Institute is creating pathways for Filipino creativity to participate actively in the global design discourse. "Partnerships like these remind us that design education does not stand still. It evolves through dialogue, through collaboration, and through the willingness of institutions to look beyond their own borders," said Alunan in her closing remarks. "When schools come together with shared values, something powerful happens: we expand what is possible for the next generation of design leaders."
From being a specialized design school in Manila, they have evolved into a platform where future students, current learners, and design peers get to engage with international networks, explore new design traditions, and cultivate a global mindset in their creative practice.