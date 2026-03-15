SoFA Design Institute, IE University join forces to open borders for Filipino creatives

This collaboration, which opens many creative and cultural pathways for students on both sides, was introduced during Creativity without Borders: a Bridge between Manila and Spain, a curated hour of ideas, creative growth, and a shared vision for the future of design. The event was held at SoFA's campus, located at The Proscenium Retail Row at Rockwell, Makati City.

One of the event’s key highlights was a Creative Conversation with Flabelus, a Spanish footwear brand reimagining traditional Spanish footwear through contemporary design and storytelling. Pilar Oraa, International PR and Communications Director for Flabelus, led this insightful exchange, highlighting how craftsmanship and quality are the key tenets of their business. An idea that was born out of the pandemic, the brand's popularity grew by word-of-mouth, as travelers to Spain had their shoes as a must-have on their shopping list. For Oraa, this is a testament to their focus on creating beautiful pieces that are not only stylish, but also comfortable and timeless. Attendees of the panel got to check out the shoes that were on display at the venue, and also at the ongoing Flabelus pop-up at the Powerplant Mall.