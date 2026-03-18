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Anti-dynasty bill hits plenary, sparks backlash

COMMITTEE on Suffrage and electoral Reforms Chairperson and Lanao Del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong during the plenary session of the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill last Tuesday.
COMMITTEE on Suffrage and electoral Reforms Chairperson and Lanao Del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong during the plenary session of the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill last Tuesday.House of Representatives
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A proposed measure seeking to curb political dynasties was sponsored at the plenary of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, marking a key step toward implementing a long-standing constitutional provision.

House Bill 8389, titled “An Act Prohibiting Political Dynasties in National and Local Elective Offices,” aims to prevent relatives of incumbent officials from holding positions within the same jurisdiction up to the second degree of consanguinity or affinity.

COMMITTEE on Suffrage and electoral Reforms Chairperson and Lanao Del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong during the plenary session of the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill last Tuesday.
Anti-political dynasty bill set for House debate

Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms chairperson Zia Alonto Adiong, the bill’s sponsor, described the move as a historic opportunity.

“Today, we have the opportunity to make history. Today, we fulfill a long-standing constitutional mandate, 40 years in the making,” Adiong said.

The proposed measure covers immediate and extended family members, including parents, children, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, spouses, and in-laws.

COMMITTEE on Suffrage and electoral Reforms Chairperson and Lanao Del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong during the plenary session of the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill last Tuesday.
Speaker Dy hails House panel approval of anti-political dynasty bill

Adiong said the bill seeks to provide a constitutional framework without restricting voters’ freedom of choice.

“It uses the limited authority granted to Congress by the Constitution to define political dynasties in a manner that enables their prohibition, while remaining fully consistent with the other rights and principles enshrined in our fundamental law,” he said.

However, the measure drew criticism from several lawmakers, some of whom had earlier supported anti-dynasty legislation but later withdrew backing over what they described as a “watered down” version.

Akbayan Party-list Rep. Chel Diokno argued that the bill fails to dismantle political dynasties.

“House Bill 8389 will not put an end to dynasties, it will only allow them to maintain, and not just maintain but to expand their hold on power. Even if the proposition becomes a law, political dynasties will continue to promulgate,” he said.

Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice also criticized the measure, calling it ineffective.

“My final answer is, this is not an anti-political dynasty law, this is ‘budol’,” he said.

The bill is expected to undergo further deliberations as debates continue over its scope and effectiveness.

CALOOCAN Second District Rep. Edgar Erice with his graphic claiming that the proposed Anti-Political Dynasty bill was a 'budol bill.'
CALOOCAN Second District Rep. Edgar Erice with his graphic claiming that the proposed Anti-Political Dynasty bill was a 'budol bill.'House of Representatives
Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong
anti-political dynasty bill

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