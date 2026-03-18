Anti-dynasty bill hits plenary, sparks backlash

Adiong said the bill seeks to provide a constitutional framework without restricting voters’ freedom of choice.

“It uses the limited authority granted to Congress by the Constitution to define political dynasties in a manner that enables their prohibition, while remaining fully consistent with the other rights and principles enshrined in our fundamental law,” he said.

However, the measure drew criticism from several lawmakers, some of whom had earlier supported anti-dynasty legislation but later withdrew backing over what they described as a “watered down” version.

Akbayan Party-list Rep. Chel Diokno argued that the bill fails to dismantle political dynasties.

“House Bill 8389 will not put an end to dynasties, it will only allow them to maintain, and not just maintain but to expand their hold on power. Even if the proposition becomes a law, political dynasties will continue to promulgate,” he said.

Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice also criticized the measure, calling it ineffective.

“My final answer is, this is not an anti-political dynasty law, this is ‘budol’,” he said.

The bill is expected to undergo further deliberations as debates continue over its scope and effectiveness.