SEC firm on broker term cap

Under the draft, a broker-director may serve up to five years, whether consecutive or intermittent, followed by a mandatory two-year cooling-off period.

A final term of up to five more years may be served, provided the total tenure does not exceed 10 years.

The SEC said the measure is designed to promote “fair and effective representation” and allow qualified brokers to bring “new perspectives” to exchange boards.

If adopted, the policy would affect several long-serving broker-directors at the Philippine Stock Exchange, including Ma. Vivian Yuchengco, Eddie Gobing, Wilson Sy, and Diosdado Arroyo.

Yuchengco, who heads First Resources Management and Securities Corp., earlier said ownership rights must also be respected and that she would have her lawyers review the matter.

Support for the proposal has come from key business groups, including the Management Association of the Philippines, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Institute of Corporate Directors, Capital Markets Development Foundation Inc., and the Investment House Association of the Philippines.