SEC moves to impose term limits on broker-directors

Strong capital markets depend not only on active trading but also on sound governance within the institutions that operate them. Recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued for public comment a draft memorandum circular that would impose term limits on broker-directors serving on the boards of exchanges — an initiative long overdue in the Philippine capital market. This is part of a broader regulatory effort to strengthen governance structures within key market institutions and reinforce investor protection.
Under the draft rules, broker-directors — board members who represent brokerage firms and trading participants of an exchange — may serve one-year terms but only up to a maximum cumulative period of 10 years, whether consecutive or intermittent. After completing five cumulative years of service, a broker-director would be required to observe a two-year cooling-off period before becoming eligible for reelection, subject to the overall 10-year limit.
The draft circular also provides guidance on how service will be computed and sets penalties for exchanges that allow broker-directors to exceed the prescribed limits.
Questions about tenure in exchange boards have been discussed within market circles for some time. In certain cases, broker-directors have served for extended periods, prompting calls for greater board refreshment and broader opportunities for participation among market intermediaries.
Introducing cumulative limits aims to strike a balance between experience and renewal.
Stock exchanges occupy a unique position in financial markets. They are not merely trading venues where securities change hands, they are also self-regulatory organizations responsible for maintaining orderly markets and overseeing the conduct of trading participants.
Because broker-directors represent market intermediaries themselves, the structure and composition of exchange boards have direct implications for governance, accountability, and the overall integrity of market operations.
In developing the proposed rules, the SEC also considered principles issued by the International Organization of Securities Commissions, which emphasize that securities regulators must prioritize investor protection and ensure that self-regulatory organizations maintain governance arrangements that allow fair representation and effective oversight.
Periodic board renewal is widely recognized as an important governance practice. While institutional knowledge remains valuable, introducing new voices into the boardroom can bring fresh perspectives and broaden participation among qualified market participants.
The proposed rules on broker-director term limits form part of a continuing series of governance reforms pursued by the SEC in recent years. The Commission has likewise implemented measures affecting publicly listed companies, including mandatory term limits for independent directors of publicly listed corporations and strengthened governance standards.
Extending governance reforms to exchanges reflects a broader regulatory philosophy that institutions that support the capital market must themselves adhere to high standards of accountability and transparency.
Ultimately, the strength of any capital market rests on the confidence of its investors. Ensuring that exchanges, at the very center of market activity, operate under governance frameworks that encourage renewal, accountability, and fair representation is therefore an essential part of the SEC’s continuing efforts to promote investor protection and support the long-term development of the Philippine capital market.