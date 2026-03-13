SEC moves to impose term limits on broker-directors

The draft circular also provides guidance on how service will be computed and sets penalties for exchanges that allow broker-directors to exceed the prescribed limits.

Questions about tenure in exchange boards have been discussed within market circles for some time. In certain cases, broker-directors have served for extended periods, prompting calls for greater board refreshment and broader opportunities for participation among market intermediaries.

Introducing cumulative limits aims to strike a balance between experience and renewal.

Stock exchanges occupy a unique position in financial markets. They are not merely trading venues where securities change hands, they are also self-regulatory organizations responsible for maintaining orderly markets and overseeing the conduct of trading participants.

Because broker-directors represent market intermediaries themselves, the structure and composition of exchange boards have direct implications for governance, accountability, and the overall integrity of market operations.

In developing the proposed rules, the SEC also considered principles issued by the International Organization of Securities Commissions, which emphasize that securities regulators must prioritize investor protection and ensure that self-regulatory organizations maintain governance arrangements that allow fair representation and effective oversight.

Periodic board renewal is widely recognized as an important governance practice. While institutional knowledge remains valuable, introducing new voices into the boardroom can bring fresh perspectives and broaden participation among qualified market participants.