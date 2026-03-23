Sarangani, North Cotabato SGA among worst in early-grade reading

ALABEL, Sarangani — Sarangani Province and the North Cotabato Special Geographic Area have been identified among the areas with the highest number of struggling young readers in the country, according to a March 2026 report by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2).
The findings are based on the Comprehensive Rapid Literacy Assessment (CRLA) conducted in the early part of School Year 2025–2026.
EDCOM 2 reported that only 15 percent of Grade 1 to 3 learners nationwide can read at grade level, while 85 percent are considered struggling readers.
Among the 10 most affected divisions, the North Cotabato Special Geographic Area ranked third, with 64.49 percent of learners unable to meet reading standards. Sarangani Province ranked fifth, with 60.57 percent.
Other areas on the list include Tawi-Tawi, Maguindanao del Norte, Zamboanga City, and Sulu.
In contrast, divisions such as Sto. Tomas City, Batanes, and Bohol recorded lower rates of struggling readers, ranging from 23 to 25 percent.
The Department of Education said the CRLA is designed to detect early learning gaps and guide interventions, particularly in areas affected by language differences and varying levels of school readiness.
EDCOM 2, created under Republic Act No. 11899, is mandated to assess the country’s education system and recommend reforms.
The commission said urgent measures are needed, including improving access to books, strengthening teacher training, and increasing parental support to address the literacy gap.
The report highlights ongoing challenges in Region 12, particularly in Sarangani Province and the North Cotabato Special Geographic Area, where early-grade reading difficulties remain significantly high.