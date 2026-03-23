Sarangani, North Cotabato SGA among worst in early-grade reading

Among the 10 most affected divisions, the North Cotabato Special Geographic Area ranked third, with 64.49 percent of learners unable to meet reading standards. Sarangani Province ranked fifth, with 60.57 percent.

Other areas on the list include Tawi-Tawi, Maguindanao del Norte, Zamboanga City, and Sulu.

In contrast, divisions such as Sto. Tomas City, Batanes, and Bohol recorded lower rates of struggling readers, ranging from 23 to 25 percent.

The Department of Education said the CRLA is designed to detect early learning gaps and guide interventions, particularly in areas affected by language differences and varying levels of school readiness.

EDCOM 2, created under Republic Act No. 11899, is mandated to assess the country’s education system and recommend reforms.

The commission said urgent measures are needed, including improving access to books, strengthening teacher training, and increasing parental support to address the literacy gap.

The report highlights ongoing challenges in Region 12, particularly in Sarangani Province and the North Cotabato Special Geographic Area, where early-grade reading difficulties remain significantly high.