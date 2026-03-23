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Runway collision kills pilots

COLLISON on course An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on 23 March. Air Canada Express flight AC8646 originated from Montreal and hit the fire truck during landing.
COLLISON on course An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on 23 March. Air Canada Express flight AC8646 originated from Montreal and hit the fire truck during landing.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of ANGELA WEISS/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — A plane carrying dozens of people collided with a fire truck late Sunday on a runway at New York’s LaGuardia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot and forcing a halt to flights, authorities and US media reported.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)pictures showed the heavily damaged nose and cockpit section of the Air Canada Express plane, which had arrived from Montreal, on the tarmac flanked by emergency vehicles with their lights flashing.

COLLISON on course An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on 23 March. Air Canada Express flight AC8646 originated from Montreal and hit the fire truck during landing.
'Incident' between plane, vehicle halts flights at New York's LaGuardia

The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the collision, US media including CNN and NBC reported. Another 13 people, including 11 passengers and two first responders, were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to broadcaster ABC.

The aircraft operated by Jazz Aviation, a regional partner of Air Canada, struck a firefighting truck on Runway 4 at around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday as the vehicle drove to a separate incident, New York’s port authority said.

A preliminary passenger list showed 76 people on board, including four crew members, Jazz Aviation said in a statement.

US aviation authorities ordered all flights at the airport to be grounded, adding there was a “high” likelihood of an extended suspension.

“The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation,” the port authority said in a statement to AFP.

Jazz Aviation said the crash involved a CRJ-900 aircraft that had flown into LaGuardia from Montreal as flight AC8646.

Flight tracking platform FlightRadar24 said the plane “was rolling down the runway when it struck” the rescue vehicle as it crossed its path.

LaGuardia Airport plane crash
Air Canada Express accident
Jazz Aviation CRJ-900 collision

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