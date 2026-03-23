Runway collision kills pilots

The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the collision, US media including CNN and NBC reported. Another 13 people, including 11 passengers and two first responders, were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to broadcaster ABC.

The aircraft operated by Jazz Aviation, a regional partner of Air Canada, struck a firefighting truck on Runway 4 at around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday as the vehicle drove to a separate incident, New York’s port authority said.

A preliminary passenger list showed 76 people on board, including four crew members, Jazz Aviation said in a statement.

US aviation authorities ordered all flights at the airport to be grounded, adding there was a “high” likelihood of an extended suspension.

“The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation,” the port authority said in a statement to AFP.

Jazz Aviation said the crash involved a CRJ-900 aircraft that had flown into LaGuardia from Montreal as flight AC8646.

Flight tracking platform FlightRadar24 said the plane “was rolling down the runway when it struck” the rescue vehicle as it crossed its path.