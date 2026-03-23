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Robi Domingo thanks viewers as iWant ASAP signs off

Robi Domingo with co hosts of IWant Asap
Robi Domingo with co hosts of IWant Asap ABSCBN
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Television host Robi Domingo expressed gratitude to viewers as iWant ASAP concluded its run, marking the end of the digital extension of the long-running Sunday variety program.

In a message shared online, Domingo thanked audiences who supported the show, which evolved from ASAP Chillout into an interactive platform connecting artists and fans.

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“Thank you for letting us be part of your Sundays.”

The program served as a digital companion to ASAP, offering performances, behind-the-scenes content, and real-time engagement with viewers.

Domingo also acknowledged the production team and fellow performers who contributed to the show’s run, as well as the audience that followed it throughout its duration.

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The host said the show became a consistent platform for music and interaction during its run, particularly as digital content expanded.

While iWant ASAP has ended, Domingo expressed optimism about future projects and continued engagement with audiences.

Robi Domingo

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