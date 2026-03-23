Radius earns Google gold-tier network certification

Radius Telecoms Inc., a subsidiary of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company, has secured Gold Verified Peering Provider (VPP) status from Google, marking a milestone in its network capabilities to support Philippine enterprises.
The certification represents the highest level of Google’s standards for network reliability, performance, and physically diverse connectivity across multiple metropolitan areas.
The recognition is expected to enhance access to widely used digital platforms such as Google Cloud, Google Workspace, and YouTube, which are essential for business operations, communication, and collaboration.
Unlike standard internet peering arrangements, Google’s VPP program is granted to networks that meet strict requirements for performance, capacity, and resilient interconnection to Google’s global infrastructure.
“A strong digital backbone is essential as more businesses and communities across the Philippines go digital. Through our direct peering with Google’s network, we are helping businesses, platforms, and users experience faster, more stable, and more seamless access to Google services,” Radius President and CEO Exequiel Delgado said.
Radius operates one of the country’s largest end-to-end fiber optic networks, serving industries such as banking, manufacturing, telecommunications, business process outsourcing, and retail. The company has expanded beyond Metro Manila, with network presence in Clark and Cebu, and maintains international links in Singapore and Hong Kong.
The company said the recognition underscores its role in supporting the growing demand for faster and more reliable digital connectivity in the Philippines.