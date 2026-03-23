Radius earns Google gold-tier network certification

Radius Telecoms Inc., a subsidiary of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company, has secured Gold Verified Peering Provider (VPP) status from Google, marking a milestone in its network capabilities to support Philippine enterprises.

The certification represents the highest level of Google’s standards for network reliability, performance, and physically diverse connectivity across multiple metropolitan areas.

The recognition is expected to enhance access to widely used digital platforms such as Google Cloud, Google Workspace, and YouTube, which are essential for business operations, communication, and collaboration.