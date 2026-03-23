Police Chief vows fair probe in Laoag case

“We remain non-partisan and walang pinapanigan. Our duty is to serve the public fairly and equally,” Reyes said, underscoring the organization’s commitment to professionalism and integrity.

The case drew widespread attention after a video circulated online showing a man—identified as a former barangay chairman—allegedly attacking individuals believed to be workers of a construction firm in Laoag City, prompting public concern and calls for accountability.

Reyes said authorities immediately moved to verify the authenticity of the footage and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Agad tayong nagsagawa ng verification at patuloy ang masusi, patas, at walang kinikilingang imbestigasyon upang matukoy ang buong katotohanan,” he said.

He added that investigators are now gathering evidence, including statements from those involved and witnesses, to ensure findings are based on verified facts.