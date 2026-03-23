Police Chief vows fair probe in Laoag case

The Ilocos Norte police leadership has assured the public of a fair and impartial investigation into a viral incident involving a former barangay chairman accused of assaulting his employee.
In an interview, Police Brigadier General Dindo Reyes said the Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) remains non-partisan and committed to upholding the law without bias, regardless of a person’s status or connections.
“We remain non-partisan and walang pinapanigan. Our duty is to serve the public fairly and equally,” Reyes said, underscoring the organization’s commitment to professionalism and integrity.
The case drew widespread attention after a video circulated online showing a man—identified as a former barangay chairman—allegedly attacking individuals believed to be workers of a construction firm in Laoag City, prompting public concern and calls for accountability.
Reyes said authorities immediately moved to verify the authenticity of the footage and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Agad tayong nagsagawa ng verification at patuloy ang masusi, patas, at walang kinikilingang imbestigasyon upang matukoy ang buong katotohanan,” he said.
He added that investigators are now gathering evidence, including statements from those involved and witnesses, to ensure findings are based on verified facts.
However, Reyes emphasized that the filing of a formal complaint by the victim is essential for the case to proceed.
“Hinihintay din natin ang pormal na reklamo mula sa biktima. Nakahanda ang kapulisan na umalalay at magbigay ng kinakailangang tulong upang masigurong masusunod ang tamang proseso ng batas at mapangalagaan ang karapatan ng biktima,” he said.
The regional director also cautioned the public against spreading unverified information that could affect the investigation, urging responsible use of social media.
“Tinitiyak namin na ang sinumang mapapatunayang may pananagutan ay mananagot ayon sa batas,” Reyes added.
Police said they remain focused on enforcing the law with professionalism, integrity, and respect for human rights as the investigation continues.